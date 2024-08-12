Fermata Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REIT opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

