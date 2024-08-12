Fermata Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $184.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

