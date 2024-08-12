Fermata Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

