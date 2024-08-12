Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

