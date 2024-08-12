Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

