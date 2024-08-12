Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 267,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.