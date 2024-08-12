Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.28 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

