Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSE:SILV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 49.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

