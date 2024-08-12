Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

