Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $577.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.