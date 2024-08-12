Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

