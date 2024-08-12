Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY opened at $27.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

