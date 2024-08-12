Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

