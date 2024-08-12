Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,039 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $256.05 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

