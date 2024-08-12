Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $569.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.78 and its 200 day moving average is $532.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $576.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

