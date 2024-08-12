Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.63.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

