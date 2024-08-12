Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.8 %

NCMI stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

