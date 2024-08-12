Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Valaris by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $65.87 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VAL

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.