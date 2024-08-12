Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $52.80 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

