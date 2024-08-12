Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 243,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $34,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE TDW opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $178,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $178,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,605,441.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

