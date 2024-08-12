Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

