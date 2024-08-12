FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FGI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FGI opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.42. FGI Industries has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

