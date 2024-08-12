Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,290,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

