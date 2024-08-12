Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Finning International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTT. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.75.

Finning International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$44.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,877 shares of company stock worth $1,072,195 and have sold 1,800 shares worth $78,010. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.