First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 41,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at C$36.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.45. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

