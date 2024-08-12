First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.50. The stock had a trading volume of 342,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,603. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,926,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.58.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

