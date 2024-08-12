FitLife Brands (FTLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of FitLife Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $211,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 61.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

