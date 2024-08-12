Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

FIVN stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

