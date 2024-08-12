Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Shares of FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

