Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. Five9 has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

