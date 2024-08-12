Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.82.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

