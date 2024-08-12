Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.82.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

