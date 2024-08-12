Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

