Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Flagship Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
About Flagship Investments
