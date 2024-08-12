FLEX LNG (FLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts expect FLEX LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.11%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

