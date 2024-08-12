FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FPAY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,296,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,368.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 211,386 shares of company stock valued at $240,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.