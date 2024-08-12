Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

