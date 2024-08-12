Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 30.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,654 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 124,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

