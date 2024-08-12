FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $61.20. 83,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,813. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in FMC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in FMC by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

