Forian (FORA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Forian to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million.

FORA stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.09. Forian has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

