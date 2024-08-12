Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

