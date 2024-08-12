Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5,645.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 261,677 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 313,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

