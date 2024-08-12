Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 172.7% in the second quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $31,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 597,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Forward Air has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

