Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 172.7% in the second quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $31,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 597,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Forward Air has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

