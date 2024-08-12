Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWRD
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
Forward Air Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ FWRD opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Forward Air has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.