Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Down 4.6 %

FWRD opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 712.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 597,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 34.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,336,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 339,982 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.