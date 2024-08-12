Fractyl Health (GUTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Fractyl Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Fractyl Health stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Fractyl Health has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.