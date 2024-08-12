Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.96% of Franklin Street Properties worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

FSP opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.