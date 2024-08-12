Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.54. 72,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.