Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 364652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULCC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636,921 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 679,075 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $645.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

