Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULCC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

ULCC stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

