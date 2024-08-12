FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.11.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.25 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 114,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

